Industrialist Anand Mahindra Recalls His 'Best Decision'

1985. Young Uday Kotak enters my office&offers financing.He's so smart,I ask if I can invest in him.My Best decision https://t.co/cCfntHkiih— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 25, 2017
The Kotak Mahindra Group was incorporated in 1985 as Kotak Capital Management Finance Limited. This company was promoted by Uday Kotak, Sidney A. A. Pinto and Kotak & Company. Industrialists Harish Mahindra and Anand Mahindra took a stake in 1986, and that is when the company's name was changed to Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited. In 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance was converted into a commercial bank.
. @anandmahindra thank you Anand. You are my friend, mentor, guide in this journey.— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 25, 2017
