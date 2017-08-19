Infosys Announces Rs 13,000 Crore Share Buyback Offer

New Delhi: Infosys, the country's second largest software services firm, today said its board has approved a share buyback offer of up to Rs 13,000 crore.
The buyback price of Rs 1,150 per share is nearly 25 per cent higher than Friday's closing of Rs 923.10 apiece.
The company has also set up seven-member committee comprising key members like Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan, Executive Vice-chairman Vishal Sikka, interim CEO and MD UB Pravin Rao, among others to oversee the process of the buyback offer.
