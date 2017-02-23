Infosys Board Clears Salary Hike Of COO Pravin Rao
"The board approved the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the revision of the remuneration payable to UB Pravin Rao," the IT major said in a BSE filing.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: February 23, 2017 16:09 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Pravin Rao has overall strategic, operational responsibility for the entire portfolio.
The board of IT services group Infosys on Thursday cleared the proposal of pay revision to its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and whole-time Director UB Pravin Rao. "The board approved the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the revision of the remuneration payable to Mr Rao," the IT major said in a BSE filing. It also recommended the appointment of additional Director DN Prahlad for the approval of the shareholders through a resolution as an independent Director," it added.
"Mr Prahlad was appointed additional Director at the board meeting on October 14, 2016," the filing said.
Mr Rao as COO has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company's offerings. He also oversees the key functions of global sales, global delivery and business enabling functions, as per the company's website.
The board also recommended adoption of new Articles of Association of the company in conformity with the Companies Act 2013, to the shareholders for approval. It approved the Postal Ballot Notice and Schedule of events for postal ballot.
India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of words with founders and former executives, who, led by NR Narayana Murthy, have raised concerns over various decisions taken by the board.
"There is a very strong focus on execution by our management team, our leadership team is absolutely heads down on closing of the year and for the next year ahead," Chief Executive Vishal Sikka said on a call with analysts and investors.
The company's founders, who still own 12.75 per cent of the group, have questioned a pay rise granted to Mr Sikka and the size of severance payouts given to others, including former finance head Rajiv Bansal, among other issues.
Infosys board members including Chairman R Seshasayee had defended Mr Sikka's salary and said they had improved rules around severance payments since the agreement with Mr Bansal.
With the company coming under the scanner for alleged corporate governance malpractices, market regulator Sebi said that it will not spare any violations irrespective of whether the entity found guilty is big or small.
Infosys confirmed that its audit committee has taken up the anonymous complaints sent to Sebi and will be probing the allegations as per the company policy.