Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka Assures Investors 'No Questions From Clients'

India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been locked in a public war of words with the founders and former executives, who, led by NR Narayana Murthy, have raised concerns over various decisions taken by the board.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 21:22 (IST)
Infosys' founders have questioned a pay rise granted to Vishal Sikka.
Mumbai: IT services group Infosys on Tuesday reassured investors and analysts it was not being distracted by a dispute with its founders over how it was being managed.

India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of words with founders and former executives, who, led by NR Narayana Murthy, have raised concerns over various decisions taken by the board.

"There is a very strong focus on execution by our management team, our leadership team is absolutely heads down on closing of the year and for the next year ahead," Chief Executive Vishal Sikka said on a call with analysts and investors.

"There are no questions from clients," Mr Sikka said, in response to a question. "In fact, several clients have written notes of support."

The company's founders, who still own 12.75 per cent of the group, have questioned a pay rise granted to Mr Sikka and the size of severance payouts given to others, including former finance head Rajiv Bansal, among other issues.

In a news conference on Monday evening, Infosys board members including Chairman R Seshasayee had defended Mr Sikka's salary and said they had improved rules around severance payments since the agreement with Mr Bansal.

The board was engaging with the founders, Mr Seshasayee said.

However, V Balakrishnan, another former finance chief at Infosys who has criticised the company's management and the board over governance issues, said the differences between the two sides had yet to be resolved.

"I think a lot more questions are unanswered," Mr Balakrishnan told Reuters on Tuesday, calling Monday's news conference "disappointing".

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 14, 2017 20:46 (IST)
