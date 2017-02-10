Infosys Chairman Must Quit, Says Former CFO Balakrishnan in Pay Package Row
Infosys had last year raised the annual compensation of Vishal Sikka, whose term has been extended till 2021, to $11 million, which includes variable pay subject to certain performance-based targets.
'Communication between Infosys shareholders and board has broken down,' says Mr Balakrishnan.
IT major Infosys has denied governance lapses alleged by three founders, including NR Narayana Murthy, but former Infosys chief finance officer V Balakrishnan has said that chairman R Seshasayee must resign. "Communication between important shareholders and the board has broken down and the board should be reconstituted and all concerns should be addressed," Mr Balakrishnan told NDTV. The controversy is built around a hike in pay for the company's CEO Vishal Sikka and a severance package given to two former top executives. Mr Seshasayee has backed Mr Sikka, saying the company is "fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation."
Mr Murthy, along with other cofounders Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani, had reportedly written to the Infosys board in January questioning the hike in CEO Vishal Sikka's salary and the severance packages for the other executives. The Infosys founders along with family members owned 12.75 per cent of the company as of end-December, according to stock exchange data.
Mr Narayana Murthy has expressed concern in strong words over the "drop in governance standards" at the firm he founded in 1981. "Providing huge severance pay (with 100% variable) to some departing employees while giving only 80% variable for employees in the company is one such example. Such payments raise doubts whether the company is using such payments as hush money to hide something." he told Economic Times.
Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal's severance package amounted to Rs 17.38 crore, or 24 month's pay, Infosys had said in a statement last year. In a January filing with the US market regulator, Infosys, which is also listed on Nasdaq, said former general counsel David Kennedy would receive severance payments of $868,250 and other reimbursements over 12 months.
Former chief financial officer TV Mohandas Pai has also backed the founders over executive salaries. "The founders who have built the company and created a value system have raised serious issues. As far as I know, no CFO in India has got a 24-month separation," said the former Infosys board member.
In its first detailed statement about the various concerns raised by its founders, Infosys on Thursday denied "any governance lapses alleged by some sections of the media in reports that have appeared in the last few days on purported rifts among the founders, the board and the management."
Infosys said the issues of "CEO compensation, appointment of certain independent directors, and severance pay relating to former employees - are several months old, on which the company's position has been repeatedly explained."
"While there could be differences in views on these matters, they have been overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, wherever required, and on which due disclosures have been made," the company added.
Infosys emphasised the board's autonomy and said its members were professionals with a vast experience. "The company has an independent and professional board, whose members possess vast experience. The independent directors have no interest other than their commitment to enable this great institution that has been assiduously built by the iconic founders, to succeed," it said.
Vishal Sikka has asked employees not to get distracted by speculations that question the company's commitment to "governance, integrity and values". Mr Sikka asked them to keep a "sharp focus" on executing the company's strategy.