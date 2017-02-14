Infosys Chairman Says No More Rajiv Bansal-Like Situation

Mumbai: Infosys chairman R Seshasayee on Monday sought to allay concerns over former CFO Rajiv Bansal's severance pay, but admitted that the "judgement" could have differed if circumstances were different or if certain processes had been in place.
"At that time, it was a business judgement, there was an application of mind by the board and it was agreed to be paid. In retrospect, I have no hesitation in saying perhaps that judgement would have been different if circumstances were different or if the processes had been there," Mr Seshasayee said speaking about Mr Bansal whose hefty severance package has drawn flak from founders like N R Narayana Murthy.
Mr Bansal's severance package - amounting to Rs 17.38 crore - equalled 24 months of pay.
