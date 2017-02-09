Infosys Denies Governance Lapses, Rift Between Founders, Board

Infosys has maintained that all decisions were made 'in the overall interest of the company'.
New Delhi: In the midst of controversy over differences between its founders and the management, Infosys on Thursday denied any governance lapses and emphasised that its board is "fully aligned with the strategic direction" of CEO Vishal Sikka.
Taking a strong stand on issues -- purportedly raised by the founders -- such as CEO's compensation and severance pay of former employees, Infosys said while the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, it is committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to "act independently".
"The board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.
He further said: "Vishal and the board, while being pleased with the company's resumption of industry-leading performance on many parameters, are keen to further accelerate the progress and achieve even more shareholder value increase, on the foundation of sound governance."
Over the past few days, the Bengaluru-based firm has come under fire over purported differences between some of the founders and the Infosys board.
Infosys has maintained that all decisions were made "in the overall interest of the company" and that it has made "full disclosures" on all developments.
Defending the board, Infosys today said its team is independent and professional.
"The independent directors have no interest other than their commitment to enable this great institution that has been assiduously built by the iconic founders to succeed," it added.
Stating that the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, Infosys said the team is "committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to act independently and in the overall interest of the shareholders".
To formalise this process, the board has recently appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to receive various inputs from promoters and other key stakeholders, evaluate them and make recommendations to the board.
"This will be an ongoing process for some time. The company will take every step to uphold the standards of governance processes, of which the company has always been an exemplar," it said.
Besides, the board has full confidence in the leadership of Mr Seshasayee to steer this company in these "challenging times", Infosys' senior-most board member and Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Jeff Lehman said.
Infosys founders, along with their family members, owned 12.75 per cent in the company at the end of December 2016, as per the data available on BSE.