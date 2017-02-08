Infosys Founders Raise Corporate Governance Concerns, Says Report. Shares Struggle

Shares of Infosys fell 1 per cent today to Rs 934 after a media report said the founders of the company have raised certain corporate governance concerns with the company's board. Infosys founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the company's board last month raising concerns including the pay hike given to CEO Vishal Sikka, according to the report.
The founders have also questioned the severance package given to two former senior officials, according to the report. Infosys said the decisions had been taken in the interest of the company and the board evaluated with due importance the suggestions received from stakeholders, including promoters.
Infosys had last year raised the annual compensation of Vishal Sikka, whose term has been extended till 2021, to $11 million, which includes variable pay subject to certain performance-based targets.
