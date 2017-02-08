Infosys' Founders Raise Governance Concerns With Board: Report

Mumbai: The founders of Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, have informed the company's board that they have certain corporate governance concerns, according to a media report late on Tuesday. Infosys founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the company's board last month raising concerns including the pay hike given to Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka, according to the report.
The three founders also questioned the high severance package given to two former senior officials, according to media reports.
In response to queries, Infosys said decisions had been taken in the interest of the company and the board evaluated with due importance the suggestions received from stakeholders, including promoters.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement