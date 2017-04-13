Infosys Meets Estimates In Q4, Makes Rs 13,000 Crore Announcement For Shareholders

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 3,603 crore in the March quarter, meeting the Street's estimates. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had expected its net profit at Rs 3,565 crore. Infosys expects revenues to grow at 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. This is lower than what the Street projected, sending Infosys shares lower. Analysts expected Infosys to give revenue growth guidance between 7-9 per cent in constant currency.
Infosys says its board has identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during Financial Year 2018 including by way of dividend and/or share buyback.
IT companies have been under pressure to return money to shareholders at a time when growth is slowing down. Last month, HCL Technologies had announced share buybacks worth Rs 3,500 crore. Earlier, India's biggest outsourcer TCS came up with a Rs 16,000 crore buyback offer, the largest in Indian corporate history.
