Infosys Meets Estimates In Q4, Makes Rs 13,000 Crore Announcement For Shareholders

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 3,603 crore in the March quarter, meeting the Street's estimates. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had expected its net profit at Rs 3,565 crore. Infosys expects revenues to grow at 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. This is lower than what the Street projected, sending Infosys shares lower. Analysts expected Infosys to give revenue growth guidance between 7-9 per cent in constant currency.



Infosys says its board has identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during Financial Year 2018 including by way of dividend and/or share buyback.



IT companies have been under pressure to return money to shareholders at a time when growth is slowing down. Last month, HCL Technologies had announced share buybacks worth Rs 3,500 crore. Earlier, India's biggest outsourcer TCS came up with a Rs 16,000 crore buyback offer, the largest in Indian corporate history.

Infosys had liquid assets (cash & cash equivalents and investments) of Rs 38,773 crore as on March 31, 2017."Unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance. At the same time, we continued to see many positive signs of our strategy execution," said CEO Vishal Sikka.Urmil Shah of IDBI said that the guidance was lower than its estimates. He said that developments on the H-1B visa front and the rupee's movement are the key factors to watch in the future.Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking, said the Rs 13,000 crore announcement is positive for shareholders.Infosys, which has recently been in the spotlight due to differences between founders and board members over governance issues, also announced that Ravi Venkatesan has been appointed as co-chairman of the board. Ravi Venkatesan, who has been on the Infosys board since April, 2011, has made valuable contribution to the development of strategic direction of the company during his tenure, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement."Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the management in execution of company's strategy", said R Seshasayee, chairman of the Board.At 9:30 pm, Infosys shares were down nearly 2.5 per cent against 0.22 per cent decline in Sensex.