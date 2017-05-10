Infosys Performance Appraisal: See How Many Employees It May Fire

Bengaluru: Infosys plans to soon "fire" an unspecified number of its techies for "non-performance", over a week after announcing on May 2 that it would hire 10,000 Americans in the US, said the global software major on Wednesday.
"A continued low feedback on performance could lead to certain performance actions, including separation of an individual," said the city-based company in a statement.
As a bi-annual exercise, the IT major's management would make performance assessments of its employees, keeping in view the business goals set for individuals.
