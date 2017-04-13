Infosys Q4 Earnings: 5 Things To Watch Out

Infosys, India's second biggest IT services exporter, will report its March quarter results on Thursday (April 13), kicking off the earnings season. Infosys in a release said that earnings will be announced around 9 am, followed by management's interaction with the media from 10 am. Infosys earnings and guidance will be closely watched by investors and the analysts as the IT sector is going through a turbulent phase amid crackdown on H-1B visas by the Trump administration and broad changes in the technological landscape. Infosys numbers will also be closely watched as it sets the tone for the entire Indian IT industry's earnings. Here are key things to watch out in Infosys earnings:
Infosys' net profit is likely to be subdued in the March quarter. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit expect its net profit to decline 3.85 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,565 crore compared to Rs 3,708 crore in the December quarter.
Infosys' dollar revenue, which is widely tracked by analysts, is seen rising between 1.2-1.5 per cent over its December quarter revenue of $2,551 million. In the December quarter, the Bengaluru-based outsourcer had reported a degrowth of 1.4 per cent in dollar revenue due to cancellation of RBS deal.
