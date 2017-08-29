NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Infosys Will Invest In West Bengal Without SEZ Status: Mamata Banerjee

"Infosys will be coming to the state without the SEZ status," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 29, 2017 23:00 (IST)
Infosys had earlier asked the Mamata Banerjee government SEZ status for their project.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that IT major Infosys would invest in the state without the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status, which the company had sought.

"Infosys will be coming to the state without the SEZ status," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

"The company (Infosys) has agreed to accept all other facilities offered by the state government. They will invest Rs 100 crore here on a 50-acre land in Rajarhat," she said.

There will be an employment opportunity of around 1,000 people there.

Infosys had earlier asked the Mamata Banerjee government SEZ status for their project or return of the Rs 75 crore it had paid for land at Rajarhat. The Trinamool Congress government is against SEZ as a policy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 29, 2017 23:00 (IST)
