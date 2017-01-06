Innova Crysta, Fortuner Boost Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales In November-December

Guwahati: Toyota Kirloskar Motor witnessed over 16 per cent rise in sales during November-December period last year on account of robust demand for Innova Crysta and new Fortuner.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor Director and Senior Vice President (Marketing and Sales) N Raja said, the sales figure in December was the highest in last five years.



In November and December, sales stood at 11,309 units and 12,747 units, respectively, compared to 10,278 units and 10,446 units in the last two months of 2015 in the domestic market.

"December is usually a high selling month as most manufacturers try and liquidate the year-end stock and come up with schemes offering huge discounts on products...the number of walk-ins at the dealership and enquiries have been impacted due to demonetisation in the past two months," Raja told PTI.Footfalls and customer enquiries, however, saw slight improvement in December, he added."The affects of demonetisation will reflect until the first quarter of this year. We hope that the New Year will bring in positive sentiment in the market," Raja said.Talking about the models, he informed sales of Innova Crysta grew over 65 per cent and the new Fortuner registered a rise of more than 174 per cent in sales last month."There is strong demand in the market for our products and especially for the new Crysta and Fortuner, which are our new launches. We also achieved a significant milestone last month with the Fortuner clocking more than one lakh units in India since its launch in 2009," Raja said.Apart from other regions, these two models are witnessing good response from the North-East."The new Innova Crysta as well as the new Fortuner have received a very good response from the North Eastern market.In fact, Innova alone constitutes more than 50 per cent of our overall volumes. We have noticed most of our customers opting for the diesel variants in these region," Raja said.