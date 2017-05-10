IT Company Bets Big On Artificial Intelligence

Seattle, United States: Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled new tools intended to democratize artificial intelligence by enabling machine smarts to be built into software from smartphone games to factory floors.
Improving programs with artificial intelligence that could tap into services in the internet "cloud" and even take advantage of computing power in nearby machines, was part of a vision unveiled as the US technology titan's annual Build Conference opened.
"We are infusing AI into every product and service we offer," said Microsoft executive vice president of artificial intelligence and research Harry Shum.
