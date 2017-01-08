ITC Starts Construction Of 5-Star Hotel In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Hospitality major ITC Ltd on Sunday commenced the construction of its super premium five star hotel 'ITC Narmada'.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the luxury hotel, coming up in Vastrapur area of the city with an investment of Rs 600 crore.
Rupani appreciated the company for choosing 'Narmada' as the hotel's name.
"Despite being a rain deficient state, Gujarat has done tremendous development just because of Narmada river.
This river is more than our life line. I thank the management for choosing this name for their hotel," the CM said in his address.
ITC Ltd's Chief Operating Officer Sanjiv Puri said the hotel is being constructed in an area of around 6 lakh sq ft, and claimed it to be the largest and most premium hotel in the state with 300 rooms.
"ITC already operates eight hotels in Gujarat under our brand names of WelcomeHotels, WelcomeHeritage and Fortune.
This will be our 9th hotel, built over 6 lakh sq feet with an investment of Rs 600 crore. This will be the largest and most premium hotel in Gujarat upon completion," said Puri.
The company had signed an MoU expressing their intention to open this hotel here during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in 2013, he said.
He further announced that ITC will open another hotel under the Fortune brand.
"We are also planning to open another hotel in Vadodara under the Fortune brand in near future. With that, ITC will have 10 hotels in Gujarat," Puri said.
Story first published on: January 08, 2017 16:52 (IST)