Jet Airways, AirAsia India Announce Special Offers With Big Discounts
Jet Airways is offering special fares starting Rs 999 on economy class domestic flights under "Republic Day Sale".
January 26, 2017
Jet Airways said bookings for "Republic Day Sale" are open till January 29, 2017.
In what could be the latest leg of competitive fares in the Indian skies, airlines have announced Republic Day-focused discounts offering ticket prices as low as Rs 999.
Jet Airways is offering special fares starting Rs 999 on economy class domestic flights under "Republic Day Sale". Bookings for the Jet Airways "Republic Day Sale" - applicable on travel on or after February 9, 2017 - must be made between January 25 and January 29, 2017, Jet Airways added.
Jet Airways' offer comes close on the heels of rival airline AirAsia India, which had already announced special fare offers.
Under a special airfares scheme, AirAsia India had earlier this week announced "50 per cent off on all return flights" on select fare classes.
Bookings for this scheme, applicable on travel period from February 1 to April 30, 2017, can be made till January 29, 2017. The 50 per cent discount is applicable to base fares on return flights only, the airline further said on its website.
Special fares by Jet Airways and AirAsia India are aimed at increasing their advance bookings for summer vacations as well as a number of long weekends in 2017, say industry observers.
"With the onset of the vacations by the end of March and the 11 long weekends ahead in the year, this sale is a great opportunity for travellers to plan a very affordable break," Sharat Dhall, president of travel portal Yatra.com, was quoted as saying in a statement.
"Fares as low as Rs 999 will also further catalyse growth in the already buoyant domestic air passenger market. We are expecting that other carriers are likely to join the sale as well."
While Jet Airways did not give the exact number of tickets available under the promotional scheme, it said limited seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Also under the Republic Day Sale, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fares on one-way and return journeys on premiere and economy class flights across its international network.
International flight tickets under this scheme can be booked from January 25, 2017 and January 27, 2017, Jet Airways said, adding: "While international tickets are valid for immediate travel, domestic ones will be valid for travel at least 15 days from the date of booking."
Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. This has helped Indian aviation market top global charts in terms of passenger traffic growth.
Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2016 were 998.88 lakh as against 810.91 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year - registering a growth of over 23 per cent.
