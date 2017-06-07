Jet Airways Announces Rs 1,111 Tickets In 3-Day Offer. Details Here
Under Jet Airways' limited-period scheme, flyers can avail special fares on one-way economy class tickets.
Jet Airways' offer is applicable on economy class seats
Highlights
Amid increasing competition in the Indian market, Jet Airways has announced all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,111 on select flights as part of a promotional offer. Under Jet Airways' limited-period scheme, called "It's Raining Deals", flyers can avail special fares on one-way economy class tickets, the airline said on its website. Jet Airways' scheme - applicable on flights operated by Jet Airways within India - is open for three days starting June 7. Discounted tickets under the Jet Airways scheme can be booked till June 9, the carrier said.
Here are few things to know about the Jet Airways offer:
Jet Airways' discounted fares scheme - It's Raining Deals - is valid on travel between June 27 and September 20 this year.
Jet Airways did not divulge the number of tickets on offer under the scheme.
Jet Airways' offer is applicable on economy class seats.
The airline said the special scheme is applicable on flights operated by Jet Airways only, which means it is not applicable on codeshare and interline flights.
"Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule," Jet Airways further said.
Carriers operating in the Indian market have come up with discounted fares and lucrative deals in the recent past, leading to high competition amid double digit growth in passenger traffic.
In a similar scheme, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive one-way tickets starting Rs 1,099 on select routes. AirAsia's Big Sale covers destinations including Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Delhi, Kolkata and Goa. The AirAsia offer is valid on travel between January 15 and August 28 next year, bookings for which can be made till June 11 this year.
IndiGo last week offered all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 899 on select one-way flights.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.