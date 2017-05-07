Jet Airways Extends '24th Anniversary Sale' For One More Day

Jet Airways has extended the '24th anniversary' celebration offer on domestic flights for one more day. Tickets under the sale can now be purchased on May 7 for a travel period starting June 16. The 24 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy category on select flights within the country. The offer is applicable on one-way and return journey on flights operated by Jet Airways. This Jet Airways' sale is not applicable for bookings done using the multicity option. Also, this offer cannot be combined with any other promotional offer.





"Our 24th anniversary special airfare promotion is our way of thanking the travelling public for their 24 years of patronage. We are proud to celebrate over two decades of service excellence," Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said.



"This milestone would not have been possible without the support, trust and confidence of the millions of guests who have flown with us," Mr Shanmugam added.



Founded by Naresh Goyal in April 1992, Jet Airways is the country's second largest airline in terms of number of domestic operations. Jet Airways operates more than 600 domestic and international flights per day. With a fleet size of 112, it operates flights to 66 destinations, including domestic and overseas.