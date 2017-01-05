Jet Airways, IndiGo Offer Low Fares, Tickets On Sale Below Rs 1,000
Jet Airways said on its website that bookings under its 'Get Set For a Flying Start' scheme can be made up to January 7, 2017.
Jet Airways is offering all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 999 for select flights.
As the battle for competitive airfares intensifies in the Indian skies, Jet Airways is offering all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 999 for select flights on its domestic network.
Rival airline IndiGo, which is also India's biggest carrier, has also come up with a discounted fare offer selling tickets from as low as Rs 949 on select sectors.
Bookings under IndiGo's offer - which is applicable on travel between January 31, 2017 and April 13, 2017 - will also be open till January 7, 2017.
Some of the routes covered under the IndiGo offer are Coimbatore to Chennai from Rs 949; Delhi to Jaipur from Rs 1,042; Chennai to Bengaluru from Rs 1,187; Delhi to Mumbai from Rs 2,214, and Chennai to Delhi from Rs 2,832, the airline said on its website.
Airlines in the domestic market come up with attractive packages and discounts during the New Year season to tap more ticket sales.
Another airline GoAir is offering fares starting Rs 1,057 on select routes. GoAir's Rs 1,057 offer, which is open for booking till January 31, 2017, is for Delhi to Jaipur flights.
Some of the other routes covered under GoAir's this scheme are Jaipur to Delhi at Rs 1,267; and Bengaluru to Goa at Rs 1,692, it said.
Discounted fares from airlines have been the reason behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), the number of passengers carried by airlines in the Indian market from January to November 2016 jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
