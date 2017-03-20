Jet Airways Inks Code-Sharing Pact With Jetstar Asia
Jet Airways said the agreement will allow it to offer seamless travel options to its guests from its ever-expanding and convenient bouquet of business and leisure destinations.
Jet Airways operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas.
Jet Airways has signed a code-sharing agreement with Singapore-based airline Jetstar Asia for flights through Singapore. Jet Airways said the code-sharing pact will help it extend footprint to three new destinations - Darwin, Phuket and Penang. Jet Airways' flyers will gain "twin/tri-city itinerary options between India, and Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong", Jet Airways said. "Under this agreement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code '9W' on Jetstar Asia flights operating from Singapore to 11 destinations across in the Asia Pacific region: Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Perth and Darwin in Australia, Jakarta, Denpasar Bali and Surabaya in Indonesia, Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia and Hong Kong," Jet Airways added.
The pact will allow Jet Airways to offer seamless travel options to its guests from its ever-expanding and convenient bouquet of business and leisure destinations. "Most importantly, the latest codeshare will not only strengthen traffic flows via Singapore, but will also offer guests the advantage of twin/ tri-city itineraries options through Singapore, either via Bangkok or Hong Kong, owing to codeshares on both sectors," Jet Airways said in a press release on Monday.
Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said, "Jetstar Asia flies to some of the most popular leisure and business destinations across the Asia Pacific. With this codeshare agreement, our guests will now be able to conveniently tap into this extensive network to explore new and exotic destinations across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Australia via Singapore."
"Jet Airways' guests from India travelling from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai or Bengaluru to Singapore can seamlessly connect onto Jetstar Asia's network to travel beyond Singapore," Mr Shanmugam added.
Jetstar Asia Head of Commercial Francis Loi said: "The Jetstar Asia codeshare partnership builds on the expanding base of leading full-service carriers choosing to partner with us. As the first low-fare codeshare partner for Jet Airways, this partnership is testament of the confidence full-service carriers have in our product and customer service on board our flights."
The agreement allows Jetstar Asia to participate in the high growth traffic trends between India and the codeshare markets. "The codeshare will also bring immense value to JetPrivilege members who will be able to accrue JPMiles on the codeshare flights operated by Jetstar Asia," Jet Airways added.
Bookings for the codeshare flights open on March 22, for travel commencing March 26, 2017, the Jet Airways statement added.
With a fleet of 112 aircraft, Jet Airways operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas.
Low-fares carrier Jetstar Asia operates more than 600 weekly return flights to 25 destinations across 13 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region.