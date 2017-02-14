Jet Airways Offers All-Inclusive Rs 999 Fare In Valentine's Day Sale
Jet Airways' this scheme comes on the heels of Vistara announcing all-inclusive one-way fares starting Rs 899 on economy class travel under a promotional "Valentine's Day Sale".
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 13:48 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jet Airways is also offering "special JetEscapes packages" to 14 romantic getaways.
Jet Airways has announced all-inclusive domestic fares starting Rs 999 as part of a four-day promotional sale, aimed at Valentine's Day celebrations. Bookings for the scheme - applicable on travel from March 1, 2017 - can be made till February 17. However, special fares are "available on a first-come, first-serve basis on select direct flights" on the airline's domestic network and 15 days from the date of booking, Jet Airways said in a press release.
Jet Airways' this scheme comes on the heels of Vistara announcing all-inclusive one-way fares starting Rs 899 on economy class travel under a promotional "Valentine's Day Sale". Bookings under Vistara's Valentine's Day sale - applicable on travel between February 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017 - are open till midnight of February 17, 2017, Vistara said in a statement.
Also, as part of its "Affordable Luxury" fares, Vistara's promotional fares scheme offers up to 60 per cent discount on Business Class fares and up to 40 per cent on premium economy, it added.
Jet Airways also said that as part of Valentine's Day celebrations, "lucky" guests flying on select Jet Airways' flights, today and tomorrow, "get to avail special fares on their next, immediate booking". Also, "all guests of the airline travelling on select flights, will be handed specially crafted coupons with a promo code. Guests can use this promo code to avail a Rs 500 flat discount on their next return booking, subject to conditions", the airline added.
The offers come at a time when Indian aviation market is growing at a very strong pace. Passengers carried by domestic airlines in 2016 were close to 10 crore, a growth of over 23 per cent against 8.10 crore in 2015. (Also read: India's newest airline to begin operations soon)
"Whether it's a short romantic getaway or travelling afar to be reunited again with your loved ones, we are offering all our guests exciting promotions and packages to suit the occasion. On behalf of Jet Airways, we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Valentine's Day!" said Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer of Jet Airways, which operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas.
The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 113 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.