Jet Airways Offers Guaranteed Bonus Miles Under Promotional Scheme
Under its "once in a life-time offer", flyers get guaranteed additional JPMiles and "a chance to win a million JPMiles", the carrier said.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: March 17, 2017 16:23 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jet Airways is offering "guaranteed JPMiles" for every flight to its customers.
As competition among airlines in the Indian market takes a new turn, Jet Airways is offering flyers "guaranteed JPMiles" and a chance to win daily prizes of 100,000 JPMiles on every flight under 'The Billion Miles Festival'. This special scheme is applicable on bookings made on Jet Airways' website or mobile app before March 31, 2017 for travel up to May 31, 2017, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and AirAsia in the domestic market - said on its website. Terming its scheme a "big opportunity", Jet Airways said a million JPMiles is "equal to redeeming 10 return trips between Mumbai and London or 100 return trips between Mumbai and Goa, simply using your JPMiles".
Under its "once in a life-time offer", flyers get guaranteed additional JPMiles and "a chance to win a million JPMiles", the carrier said. Jet Airways is offering a grand prize of 1 million JPMiles to a lucky winner and daily prizes of 1,00,000 JPmiles each to 40 lucky winners.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways is also giving guaranteed JPMiles for every flight to its customers. First class customers will get 10,000 JPMiles, Premiere flight customers will get 5000 bonus JPMiles and 1500 Bonus JPMiles will be given to customers on economy class flight.
Attractive offers and vouchers from airlines operating in the Indian market have given a boost to air passenger traffic in the recent past, say analysts. Air passenger traffic in India grew more than 25 per cent in January, official data showed. Analysts also expect this trend to continue in the near term going forward. Rival airlines IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia India also announced discounted tariffs recently.
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 on its domestic network. Bookings under AirAsia's "Big Sale" - applicable on travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018 - can be made till March 19, 2017, the airline said.
Customers can redeem JPMiles for flights using JPMiles, an offering under Jet Airways' frequent-flyer programme JetPrivilege. Redemptions start as low as 5,000 JPMiles for domestic and 6,000 JPMiles for international flights on Jet Airways, as per the Jet Airways website.