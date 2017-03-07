Jet Airways Offers Special Fares Starting From Rs 1,330
The special fares scheme from Jet Airways comes on the heels of similar offerings by rival airlines.
Last Updated: March 07, 2017 18:13 (IST)
Jet Airways said Limited seats were available on a first come, first serve basis.
Jet Airways has under a promotional scheme put on offer special airfares starting Rs 1,330 on domestic economy class flights. Special fares under Jet Airways' "Best Fares Forever" offer are available only on jetairways.com and its mobile app, the airline said on its website. Jet Airways also said the fares are "applicable on direct flights only", tickets for which must be bought a minimum of 20 days prior to departure. "Limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis," it added. The special fares scheme from Jet Airways - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and AirAsia in the Indian market - comes on the heels of similar offerings by rival airlines.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. The country's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh last month, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.
Ahead of the Holi festival next week, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 1,499 under a promotional scheme. Bookings for this AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel till June 30, 2017 - are open till March 12, 2017, the airline - which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malysian carrier AirAsia - said on its website.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways on Monday announced a codeshare partnership with Fiji Airways, Fiji's national airline, to address the growing demand for travel between India and Fiji.
"Our codeshare agreement with Fiji Airways reflects our continuing commitment to the travelling public, to offer the best possible connections to more and more destinations around the world which now extends to the beautiful paradise of Fiji," Jet Airways whole-time director Gaurang Shetty had said.