Jio Celebrates One Year: Five Key Points

Reliance Jio is celebrating its first birthday on Tuesday. The Mukesh Ambani-led mobile and internet service provider, which was commercially launched on September 5, 2016, keeps unleashing a plethora of offers, which have changed the landscape of the Indian telecom sector. As Jio sparked off an intense price war among the debt-ridden domestic telecom industry, its attractive offers have made key rivals like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone and even Mukesh’s younger brother Anil Ambani owned-Reliance Communications up the ante in terms of data and call offerings to retain customers.
Here are five things that you must know about Reliance Jio:
1) On July 21, it was announced that more than Jio acquired more than 100 million customers in just 170 days. On an average, Jio added seven customers per second every single day, news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported.
2) Reliance Jio was launched with much fanfare. It made customers queue up to get a Jio services as when it was launched, the company offered free voice call and data for more than three months, which was later extended until March 31.
4) It launched a low-cost budget phone JioPhone last month for a refundable amount of Rs 1,500. Around 6 million units of JioPhone were booked within three days of its pre-booking that started on August 24, news agency Press Trust of India said quoting a channel partner of Reliance Retail.
5) Mergers and acquisitions now seem to be the way ahead in the telecom industry. Rivals Idea and Vodafone have are expected to soon merge after a $23-billion deal that would create the country's largest telecom operator. Debt ridden Reliance Communication is also in the process of a merger with Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd.