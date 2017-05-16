Jio Offers 100% Cashback On Purchase Of JioFi In New Offer

Jio is offering up to 100 per cent cash back on purchase of "JioFi Device" in a limited-period promotional scheme. Under Jio's "100% cashback offer with JioFi," customers purchasing the Portable 4G WiFi Router and Hotspot device from the telecom company's website - jio.com - will get data worth Rs 1,005 in five top-up vouchers worth Rs. 201 each - nearly 50 per cent cash back. The device, available for Rs 1,999, enables Jio customers to access internet on up to 10 wifi-enabled devices (smartphones, laptops tablets and smart TVs) at a time, according to the Jio website. Reliance Jio Infocomm offers telecom services under brand name 'Jio'.



Jio - the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries - is also offering 10 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each to those exchanging their existing non-Jio dongles to purchase the JioFi device. "This Offer is valid earlier of, till stocks last or discontinued by Reliance Retail Limited ("RRL") in its sole discretion without any prior notice ("Offer Period")," Jio added on its website.



Here's you can avail the "100% cashback offer with JioFi" offer, as per the Jio website:

You need to buy the JioFi router from the Jio.com website by paying Rs 1,999. You can also avail an equated monthly installment (EMI) facility to buy this device.You need to visit a Jio Store with the original invoice, JioFi Box and your old dongle if you want to avail the exchange facility (). You also need to carry original and copy of proof of address (POA), proof of identity (POI), and a passport size colour photograph. For availing Jio SIM through eKYC, a local Aadhaar card is must.After availing the Jio SIM, which will be used in the device, you need to do a recharge of Rs. 408 (Rs. 309+Rs. 99) or Rs. 608 (Rs. 309+Rs. 99) for availing the Jio Prime membership along with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.After the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, customer has to recharge with minimum Rs. 149 and above to be eligible for free vouchers of Rs. 201, which gives 5GB of 4G data.After the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period of 84 days, you will get free 4G data worth up to Rs. 2,010 (10 vouchers worth Rs. 201 each) if you had availed the exchange offer. Customers will be entitled for 5GB of 4G data worth Rs. 201 top up with each recharge (up to 10 recharges) done before March 31, 2018.If you do not avail the exchange offer, then post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, you will get free 4G data worth up to Rs. 1005 (5 vouchers worth Rs. 201 top up). Customers will be entitled for 5GB of 4G data worth Rs. 201 top up with each recharge (up to 5 recharges) done before March 31, 2018.The offer is applicable under both pre-paid and postpaid plans.