Jio Offers 100% Cashback On Purchase Of JioFi In New Offer

Jio is offering up to 100 per cent cash back on purchase of "JioFi Device" in a limited-period promotional scheme. Under Jio's "100% cashback offer with JioFi," customers purchasing the Portable 4G WiFi Router and Hotspot device from the telecom company's website - jio.com - will get data worth Rs 1,005 in five top-up vouchers worth Rs. 201 each - nearly 50 per cent cash back. The device, available for Rs 1,999, enables Jio customers to access internet on up to 10 wifi-enabled devices (smartphones, laptops tablets and smart TVs) at a time, according to the Jio website. Reliance Jio Infocomm offers telecom services under brand name 'Jio'.
Jio - the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries - is also offering 10 top-up vouchers worth Rs 201 each to those exchanging their existing non-Jio dongles to purchase the JioFi device. "This Offer is valid earlier of, till stocks last or discontinued by Reliance Retail Limited ("RRL") in its sole discretion without any prior notice ("Offer Period")," Jio added on its website.
Here's you can avail the "100% cashback offer with JioFi" offer, as per the Jio website:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement