Jio Offers Explained: What You Get In Prepaid Recharges, Postpaid Plans

Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers offering hundreds of GBs of 4G data. Beyond the daily 4G data limits of 1GB and 2GB per day across its prepaid recharges and postpaid plans, wherever specified, subscribers will continue to use unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 128 Kbps, as per Jio's website. All schemes under Jio's paid Prime service - prepaid and postpaid alike - include free voice call and roaming benefits. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio added.



Here are various plans offered by Jio, as per its website:



PREPAID

Valid for just one day, Jio's prepaid offerings start from the Rs 19 recharge, which includes 200 MB of 4G data for Prime members and 100 MB for non-Prime members, as per Jio's website.Jio's next recharge is priced at Rs 49. Jio Prime members recharging with the Rs 49 voucher get 600 MB of high speed data over a validity of three days. The 4G data on offer under this pack is limited to 300 MB for non-Prime members.Valid for seven days, Jio's Rs 96 recharge comes with 1GB of 4G data per day. That is for Prime members. Non-Prime members get 600MB of 4G data for seven days with a recharge of Rs 96.Jio's Rs 149 recharge pack includes 2GB of 4G data valid for 28 days for Prime users and 1GB for non-Prime subscribers.Prime subscribers buying their first recharge of Rs 309 will get 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days, as per the Jio website. Subsequent recharges will offer the same quantity of daily 4G data for 28 days, instead of 84 days.



Rs. 509



The first recharge of Rs 509 offers 2GB of 4G data daily, for 84 days. This is comparable with half of the daily 4G data on offer in the Rs 309 pack. Data benefits on subsequent recharges of Rs 509 will be limited to 28 days.



Rs 999



The first Rs 999 recharge comes with a validity of 120 days, in which subscribers get 120 GB of 4G data. Subsequent recharges are limited to 60 GB of 4G data for 60 days.



Rs 1,999



A first recharge of Rs 1,999 comes with 185 GB of 4G data and validity of 150 days. The 4G data on offer is 125 GB for 90 days on subsequent recharges.



Rs. 4,999



Those buying their first recharge after subscribing to Prime will get 410 GB of 4G data with a validity of 240 days. Users will get 350 GB of 4G data with a validity of 180 days on subsequent recharges.



Rs 9,999



The only pack which offers 4G data spanning beyond a year on first recharge is priced at Rs. 9,999. Those buying their first recharge of Rs 9,999 are being offered 810 GB of 4G data with a validity of 420 days. Subsequent recharges will come with 4G data of 750 GB valid for 360 days.



POSTPAID



Rs 309



First cycle: Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data per day - which sums up to 90GB of 4G data - for a period of three months under this plan.



Subsequent cycle: Customers will get 30GB of 4G data for a period of one month.





Rs 509



Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data per day for a period of three months on the first cycle, and one month on subsequent cycles. Therefore, users get 180GB of 4G data for three months in the first cycle, and 60GB for one month on subsequent cycles.



Rs 999



On the first cycle, Jio is offering 180 GB of 4G data for three months under the Rs 999 postpaid plan. Users will get 60 GB of 4G data per month on subsequent cycles.