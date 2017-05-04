Jio Offers Explained: What You Get In Prepaid Recharges, Postpaid Plans

Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers offering hundreds of GBs of 4G data. Beyond the daily 4G data limits of 1GB and 2GB per day across its prepaid recharges and postpaid plans, wherever specified, subscribers will continue to use unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 128 Kbps, as per Jio's website. All schemes under Jio's paid Prime service - prepaid and postpaid alike - include free voice call and roaming benefits. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio added.
Here are various plans offered by Jio, as per its website:
PREPAID
Rs. 509
The first recharge of Rs 509 offers 2GB of 4G data daily, for 84 days. This is comparable with half of the daily 4G data on offer in the Rs 309 pack. Data benefits on subsequent recharges of Rs 509 will be limited to 28 days.
Rs 999
The first Rs 999 recharge comes with a validity of 120 days, in which subscribers get 120 GB of 4G data. Subsequent recharges are limited to 60 GB of 4G data for 60 days.
Rs 1,999
A first recharge of Rs 1,999 comes with 185 GB of 4G data and validity of 150 days. The 4G data on offer is 125 GB for 90 days on subsequent recharges.
Rs. 4,999
Those buying their first recharge after subscribing to Prime will get 410 GB of 4G data with a validity of 240 days. Users will get 350 GB of 4G data with a validity of 180 days on subsequent recharges.
Rs 9,999
The only pack which offers 4G data spanning beyond a year on first recharge is priced at Rs. 9,999. Those buying their first recharge of Rs 9,999 are being offered 810 GB of 4G data with a validity of 420 days. Subsequent recharges will come with 4G data of 750 GB valid for 360 days.
POSTPAID
Rs 309
First cycle: Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data per day - which sums up to 90GB of 4G data - for a period of three months under this plan.
Subsequent cycle: Customers will get 30GB of 4G data for a period of one month.
Rs 509
Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data per day for a period of three months on the first cycle, and one month on subsequent cycles. Therefore, users get 180GB of 4G data for three months in the first cycle, and 60GB for one month on subsequent cycles.
Rs 999
On the first cycle, Jio is offering 180 GB of 4G data for three months under the Rs 999 postpaid plan. Users will get 60 GB of 4G data per month on subsequent cycles.
