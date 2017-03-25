Jio Prepaid Users Can Get Up To 120GB Extra Data. Here Is How

Reliance Jio's Prime offer, which opened for enrolment on March 1, entitles customers to "unlimited" benefits till March 2018. To sweeten the Prime offer, Jio is offering additional benefits for subscribers who recharge their accounts before March 31, 2017. Those who recharge before March 31, will get up to 10 GB of extra data for one recharge cycle (under different prepaid plans). For example, If subscribers opt for the Rs. 149 prepaid plan (validity 28 days) before March 31, then they will get 1 GB of free data in addition to 2 GB of data originally on offer. Similarly under the Rs. 303 plan, Jio offers 5 GB of free data along with 28 GB of data subscribers are originally entitled for.



A Jio customer care executive confirmed that a Prime member can lock in the above benefits till March 2018. For example, if a Prime customer recharges his account with the Rs 499 plan 12 times before March 31, 2017, then he would be entitled to get 120GB of extra data.



Meanwhile, in the Rs. 999, Rs. 1999, Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 plans Jio is offering 10 GB of extra data per recharge cycle over and above the data originally on offer.



A screenshot from Reliance Jio website



The Rs. 149, Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 plans of Reliance Jio have a validity of 28 days while the Rs. 999 plan offers a validity of 60 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 4,999 plans have validity of 90 and 180 days respectively. The Rs. 9,999 plan of Jio comes with a validity of 360 days.

, which started its operations in September 2016, has already crossed the. Earlier this week, a survey conducted bysaid that around 84 per cent of the current Jio members are expected to subscribe for the Prime membership.