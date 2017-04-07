Jio Says Customers Who Have Subscribed To Summer Surprise Offer Will Get Benefits

New Delhi: Advised by the telecom regulator, Reliance Jio on Thursday said it will withdraw the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise, "as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days".
"Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the three months' complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise," the company statement said.
"Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days," the statement added.
