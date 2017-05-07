Jio's New Exchange Offer: 100% Cash Back On JoiFi Device

After "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, newcomer Reliance Jio has launched new offers to attract dongle, data card and wifi router users. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom venture has come up with two plans to lure new customers. Under one of its plans, customers will get 100 per cent of the value of dongle (Rs 1,999) in discounts and free data benefits. To avail this benefit customers have to exchange their existing data card or wifi router at any Jio Digital store or Jio Care store.



By exchanging their old dongle, customers will get a new JioFi device for Rs 999 against its original price of Rs 1,999, which means a discount of Rs 1,000 or 50 per cent. After the purchase of the JioFi device, customers will have to do a Rs 408 mandatory recharge (Rs 99 for Prime membership + Rs 309 for activation of 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' plan). After the mandatory recharge of Rs 408, they will have to do a recharge of Rs 149 pack for activation of 5 booster packs worth Rs 201 for free, a Jio customer care executive confirmed.



The '201 booster pack' offers 5 GB of 4G data for 28 days. So the total benefit a customer gets is data worth Rs 1,005 for free and Rs 1,000 discount on JioFi device.

The second offer is applicable for purchase of JioFi device without exchange. Under this offer, customers have to purchase the JioFi device for Rs 1,999 and after a mandatory recharge of Rs 408 (for activating theoffer) and a recharge of Rs 149 post which they will get five booster packs of Rs 201 for free. These five booster packs offer 25 GB of 4G data for 28 days.The above offers are targeted for people having 2G/3G phone and existing dongle users of other incumbent telecom players, say experts.