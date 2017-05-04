JP Associates Fails To Pay Interest On Non-Convertible Debentures

New Delhi: The cash-strapped infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Associates has failed to pay interest on non-convertible debentures even after more than three months of the due date.
"... the interest instalment in respect of 12.4 per cent non-convertible debentures... remains unpaid for more than three months as on May 4, 2017," the company said in a BSE filing.
The Jaypee group has been selling off its assets to lighten its debt load. Last year, it announced sale of its cement plants with a total capacity of 21.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at an enterprise value of Rs 16,189 crore to the Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement.
