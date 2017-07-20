Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Net Rises 23%

Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's fourth largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 23 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest and fee income.
Net profit rose to Rs 913 crore ($141.84 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 742 crore a year earlier, the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,024 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement