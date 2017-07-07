NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Kumar Mangalam Birla Took Rs 22.50 Crore Salary From Ultratech In FY17

Mr Birla's remuneration from Ultratech last fiscal saw an increase of 18.2 per cent from the previous financial year.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 07, 2017 18:53 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
In contrast Kumar Mangalam Birla earned Rs 3.3 lakh from his group firm Idea Cellular.
In contrast Kumar Mangalam Birla earned Rs 3.3 lakh from his group firm Idea Cellular.
New Delhi: Cement major Ultratech's Chairman and Non-Executive Director Kumar Mangalam Birla received an annual remuneration of Rs 22.50 crore in FY 2016-17 in contrast to just Rs 3.3 lakh he earned from his group's telecom arm Idea Cellular.

Mr Birla's remuneration from Ultratech last fiscal saw an increase of 18.2 per cent from the previous financial year, according to the company's annual report for 2016-17.

During the financial year, there was an increase of 8.6 per cent in the median remuneration of employees at Rs 5.80 lakh.

The ratio of Mr Birla's remuneration to the median remuneration of employees was at 387.90, it added.

This is contrast with ABNL group's telecom arm Idea Cellular, where Mr Birla is the Chairman. He was paid Rs 3.3 lakh only as remuneration in FY 2016-17 as sitting fee for the meetings of the company attended by him.

The ratio of his remuneration in Idea Cellular to the median remuneration of employees was 0.42.

Idea had increased the median remuneration of its employees in the financial year 2016-17 by 8 per cent to Rs 7.8 lakh over previous fiscal.

While in Ultratech, "the median remuneration of employees of the company during the financial year was Rs 5.80 lakh", the company informed.

Ultratech has 14,240 permanent employees on its rolls as on March 31, 2017.

"Average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel was 6.9 per cent whereas the increase in the managerial remuneration for the same financial year was 2 per cent," it added.

Idea Cellular had 11,784 permanent employees on its rolls as on March 31, 2017.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 07, 2017 18:53 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Firstsource To Sell Portion Of India Business To Vertex
Kumar Mangalam BidlaKumar Mangalam Birla salaryUltraTech CementIdea Cellular

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.