L&T Aerospace Unit Plays Role In ISRO Launch Of 104 Satellites

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro today said its Aerospace business unit played a critical role in ISRO's record mission of launching of 104 satellites from Sriharikota.The launch of satellites yesterday "is a special achievement for L&T, as its Aerospace business unit has been closely involved with this historic effort that helped India become the only nation to launch 104 satellites in space in single mission", L&T said in a statement.It said PSLV-C37 was rocketed into orbit using S139 Motor Casings (Middle segments) manufactured by the Aerospace Business Group of L&T.

Electronic packages are mounted on upper stage of PSLV-C37 and Heat Shield using honeycomb deck panels."These honeycomb deck panels are manufactured at L&T's Advanced Composite facility at Vadodara. The spacecraft was tracked using a Deep Space Network Antenna at ISTRAC's tracking facility near Bengaluru. This 32m diameter DSN antenna was installed and commissioned by L&T."The Antenna Mount Structure and 13m-diameter Bull Gear (made for the first time in India) were also manufactured by L&T," the company said.L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $16 billion in revenue.India became the only nation yesterday to have launched 104 satellites in space at a single launch, beating Russia's record of 37 satellites in 2014.In its 39th flight (PSLV-C37), ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched the 714 kg Cartosat-2 Series Satellite along with 103 co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.