L&T Arm Bags Rs 1,100 Crore Contract From IOC

The orders are for IOC's Indane Maximisation project, under which it will set up a fluidised cracking unit including LPG treatment facility.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 25, 2017 16:34 (IST)
L&T is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering today said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,100 crore from IOC for its Bongaigaon refinery in Assam.

The orders are for IOC's Indane Maximisation project, under which it will set up a fluidised cracking unit including LPG treatment facility.

Larsen and Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

"The company has bagged an onshore EPC contract from IOC worth around Rs 1,100 crore for setting up a 0.740 MMTPA Fluidised Cracking Unit (FCU) including LPG treatment facility at their Bongaigaon refinery, Assam," it said in a BSE filing.

The contract covers extended basic engineering, detailed engineering, procurement, supply, transportation and installation, among others.

The process licensor for the Indane Maximisation (INDMAX) unit is Lummus Technology, the company said, adding that Merichem, US, is the the process licensor for the LPG treatment unit.

The company said it won the contract through competitive bidding process that saw participation from global EPC organisations.

L&T, which operates in over 30 countries, is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 25, 2017 16:34 (IST)
