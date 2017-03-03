L&T Construction Wins Rs 2,170 Crore Orders

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,170 crore across various business segments including a Rs 1,169 crore contract in Oman.



"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,170 crore across its various business segments," L&T said in a statement.



It said its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured orders worth Rs 1,169 crore.

"Consolidating its position in the substation segment of highest voltage level in Oman, the business has secured an order from Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC for turnkey construction of the 400/132 kV Qabel Grid Station and associated works," the statement said.The business has secured two more orders from reputed customers for design, supply, construction and commissioning of five 132 kV substations in UAE, it said.On the domestic front, the business has won a contract from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for strengthening the sub-transmission & distribution network in the urban area of Nadia district, West Bengal, under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.It said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won an order worth Rs 360 crore.An engineering, procurement and construction order has been bagged from Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (RUDSICO), Government of Rajasthan, under AMRUT for the execution of a sewerage project with treatment facilities spread across three towns, namely Bharatpur, Gangapur and Hindaun, it added.The scope includes constructing 354 km of sewerage network, providing more than 40,000 house connections and building eight sewage treatment plants of total capacity 24.75 million litres per day (MLD) using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) Technology.Also, it said its Building & Factories Business has secured an order worth Rs 320 crore to construct commercial and residential towers in Mumbai. The scope of works include civil shell and core, and finishing works.In addition, the business has secured additional orders worth Rs 321 crore from the existing clients across various business segments.Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $16 billion in revenue.