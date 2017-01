L&T Hydrocarbon Bags Orders Worth Rs 1,700 Crore In Construction Services

Infrastructure heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon hasbagged orders worth Rs 1,700 crore in its construction services vertical."L&T Hydrocarbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won orders worth Rs 1,700 crore order in its construction services vertical," L&T said in a BSE filing.The business has secured three new orders, with a combined value of Rs 1,200 crore, for pipelines and associated works in the Western region of India and also received an order for additional work worth Rs 500 crore from an existing contract, the company added.