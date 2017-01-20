L&T Hydrocarbon Bags Orders Worth Rs 1,700 Crore In Construction Services

L&T Hydrocarbon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro
Infrastructure heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon has bagged orders worth Rs 1,700 crore in its construction services vertical.
"L&T Hydrocarbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won orders worth Rs 1,700 crore order in its construction services vertical," L&T said in a BSE filing.
The business has secured three new orders, with a combined value of Rs 1,200 crore, for pipelines and associated works in the Western region of India and also received an order for additional work worth Rs 500 crore from an existing contract, the company added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: January 20, 2017 14:33 (IST)