Lenders Approve Rs 86,000-Crore Essar Oil Sale To Rosneft: Report

Mumbai: The Essar group has crossed the last hurdle to complete the sale of its Gujarat refinery to Russia's Rosneft, with the lenders, including LIC, giving the go-ahead to the deal, sources said.
With this Rs 86,000-crore transaction, which makes it the largest FDI inflow for the country, the company hopes to close the deal by early next month, Essar group sources said.
Asked if the 23 creditors also include LIC, to which the company owes around Rs 1,200 crore, an official replied in the affirmative. It can be noted that LIC's refusal to give the clearance was one of the biggest stumbling blocks.
