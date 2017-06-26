Lupin Founder And Chairman Desh Bandhu Gupta Dies

Desh Bandhu Gupta, founder and chairman of pharmaceuticals company Lupin Ltd, died early morning on Monday in Mumbai. He was 79 years old. Vinita Gupta, CEO, and Nilesh Gupta, MD of Lupin, said, "We are deeply saddened with the demise of our father early this morning. What DBG put in motion 50 years ago in helping to create, innovate and lead in the pharmaceutical space is an unparalleled legacy. Those who knew and worked with DBG, remember him giving generously and fostering a dynamic environment where people could learn and grow. We will continue to build on his legacy and live by the values he instilled."
Born in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, Dr. Gupta earned a Master of Science Degree (Chemistry) and had a vision to fight life threatening diseases of highest national priority by delivering good quality medicines at an affordable price. It was with this objective that he moved to Mumbai and founded Lupin in 1968, the company said in a press release.
Since its inception, Lupin has been a pioneer in the Indian pharmaceutical landscape, and it was under the leadership of Dr. Gupta that the company grew from being a domestic Indian pharmaceutical company to a global pharmaceutical major. The company is now the 4th largest generics pharmaceutical player by market capitalization in the world, Lupin added.
Lupin is a pharmaceutical company which develops and delivers a wide range of branded and generic drugs. The company produces medicines to treat diseases in cardiovascular, diabetology and asthma-related ailments.