NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Max Ventures Approaches Shareholders For 36% Stake Sale In Arm

Earlier this month, the respective boards of Max Speciality Films and Max Ventures and Industries (MaxVIL) approved the induction of Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Japan, as a joint venture partner with 49 per cent in MSF.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 26, 2017 15:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Max Ventures Approaches Shareholders For 36% Stake Sale In Arm

New Delhi: Max Ventures and Industries Ltd has sought shareholders' approval for sale of 35.93 per cent stake of its specialty film business to Japan's Toppan Printing. 

Max Ventures and Industries in a notice of postal ballot said "consent be accorded to the board for sale, disposal and alienation of approximately 35.93 per cent... of Max Specialty Films Ltd (MSF), a material unlisted subsidiary of the company... to Toppan Printing Co Ltd". 

"... Such shares proposed to be sold by the company, together with the shares proposed to be issued by MSF to Toppan, will constitute 49 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of MSF." 



Earlier this month, the respective boards of Max Speciality Films and Max Ventures and Industries (MaxVIL) approved the induction of Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Japan, as a joint venture partner with 49 per cent in MSF. 

As part of the partnership, Toppan will invest approximately Rs 200 crore through a combination of primary and secondary share issuance. 

Toppan is a global buyer of BOPP products - thermoplastic polymer used for packaging, labelling and graphic applications.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 26, 2017 15:14 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Sabbatical With 40% Pay, Gym Package...20 Firms Offering Unique Benefits
Max Ventures and IndustriesToppan PrintingMax Specialty Films

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.