McDonald's Rejects Data Leak Of Its Customers In India
"We would like to inform our users that our website and app does not store any sensitive financial data of the users like credit card details, wallets passwords or bank account information," an official spokesperson of McDonald's India (West & South) said.
McDonald's said that its website and app has always been safe to use.
New Delhi: Fastfood major McDonald's on Saturday assured its customers that its website and app does not store the financial data after an independent blog claimed that the company is leaking personal data of more than 2.2 million users.
"We would like to inform our users that our website and app does not store any sensitive financial data of the users like credit card details, wallets passwords or bank account information," an official spokesperson of McDonald's India (West & South) said in a statement.
The quick service restaurant's statement came after a post on independent blogpost hackernoon claimed that McDonald's India is leaking data of 2.2 million users.
"The McDonald's India app, McDelivery is leaking personal data for more than 2.2 million of its users which includes name, email address, phone number, home address, accurate home co-ordinates and social profile links," the blogpost had claimed yesterday.
Rejecting the claims, Hardcastle Restaurants, the franchisee of McDonald's for West and South India operations, said that its website and app has always been safe to use.
"The website and app has always been safe to use, and we update security measure on regular basis," the statement said.
However, it also suggested its users to update McDelivery app on their devices.
"As a precautionary measure, we would also urge our users to update the McDelivery app on their devices," it added.
