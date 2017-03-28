NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Monsanto Loses Legal Battle With Hyderabad-Based Seed Producer

The US company's joint venture Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (MMB) took Hyderabad-based Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd to court in 2015, claiming patent infringements and accusing the Indian company of continuing to use Monsanto's technology after MMB had cancelled its licensing contract.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 28, 2017 22:49 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The government last year cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto's Bt.
The government last year cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto's Bt.
New Delhi: Monsanto lost a legal battle with one of India's biggest seed producers over a contract dispute on Tuesday, and was ordered to restore a licensing agreement and cut royalty charges.

The US company's joint venture Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (MMB) took Hyderabad-based Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd to court in 2015, claiming patent infringements and accusing the Indian company of continuing to use Monsanto's technology after MMB had cancelled its licensing contract.

The Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday that MMB should not have cancelled the contract in the first place, and said it must be restored. It also said royalty payments agreed under the original contract must be reduced in accordance with a change in Indian government policy last year.

"The parties shall remain bound by their respective obligations under the terms and conditions of the 2015 sub-licence agreements," RK Gauba, the judge, said in the ruling seen by Reuters.

Under the contract, Nuziveedu Seeds made genetically modified cotton seeds using Monsanto technology. Their dispute has drawn in the Indian and US governments.

The government last year cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto's Bt, or Bacillus thuringiensis, seeds by about 70 per cent, a decision which MMB must now adhere to with Nuziveedu.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 28, 2017 22:49 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Major Airline Orders 100 Jets For India, Betting On 'Futuristic' PM Modi
MonsantoMonsanto IndiaMonsanto NuziveeduMonsanto HyderabadDelhi High CourtBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.