Motherson Sumi Buys Finland's PKC Group For $619 Million

Motherson is now the controlling shareholder of PKC Group, holding 93.75 percent of PKC's outstanding shares and stock options.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 10:12 (IST)
Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).

"There is a great synergy between MSSL & PKC and a complementary geographical presence to serve the customers in all regions," Motherson said in a statement.



Shares of Motherson, which have gained 12 percent since the deal was made public on Jan. 20, were trading slightly higher on Monday.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 27, 2017 10:12 (IST)
