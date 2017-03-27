Motherson Sumi Buys Finland's PKC Group For $619 Million

Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).



Motherson is now the controlling shareholder of PKC Group, holding 93.75 percent of PKC's outstanding shares and stock options.



"There is a great synergy between MSSL & PKC and a complementary geographical presence to serve the customers in all regions," Motherson said in a statement.

Shares of Motherson, which have gained 12 percent since the deal was made public on Jan. 20, were trading slightly higher on Monday.($1 = 0.9219 euros)

