Motherson Sumi Buys Finland's PKC Group For $619 Million

Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Motherson is now the controlling shareholder of PKC Group, holding 93.75 percent of PKC's outstanding shares and stock options.
"There is a great synergy between MSSL & PKC and a complementary geographical presence to serve the customers in all regions," Motherson said in a statement.
