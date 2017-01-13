N Chandrasekaran Appointed Additional Director On Tata Steel Board

Tata Sons on Thursday named N Chandrasekaran as the new chairman.
New Delhi: Tata Steel on Friday announced appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect.
"Nomination and Remuneration Committee met on January 13, 2017 and unanimously recommended the induction of N Chandrasekaran as a member of the board," Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.
"Based on the above recommendation, the Board of Directors of the company unanimously approved the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company with immediate effect," the filing said.