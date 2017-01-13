NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
N Chandrasekaran Appointed Additional Director On Tata Steel Board

"Nomination and Remuneration Committee met on January 13, 2017 and unanimously recommended the induction of N Chandrasekaran as a member of the board," Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 13, 2017 21:28 (IST)
Tata Sons on Thursday named N Chandrasekaran as the new chairman.
New Delhi: Tata Steel on Friday announced appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect.

"Based on the above recommendation, the Board of Directors of the company unanimously approved the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company with immediate effect," the filing said.

Over two months after the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry, $103-billion Tata Group had yesterday named TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons that saw a lot of bad blood recently in the country's most bitter boardroom battle.

Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old will take charge at the helm of Tata Sons, the main holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate from February 21.

He was appointed as a director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016.

Mr Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his master's in computer applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 13, 2017 21:28 (IST)
