N Chandrasekaran Appointed Additional Director On Tata Steel Board

Tata Steel on Friday announced appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect."Nomination and Remuneration Committee met on January 13, 2017 and unanimously recommended the induction of N Chandrasekaran as a member of the board," Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE."Based on the above recommendation, the Board of Directors of the company unanimously approved the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company with immediate effect," the filing said.

Over two months after the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry, $103-billion Tata Group had yesterday named TCS chiefthat saw a lot of bad blood recently in the country's most bitter boardroom battle.Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old will take charge at the helm of Tata Sons, the main holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate from February 21.He was appointed as a director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016.Mr Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his master's in computer applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.