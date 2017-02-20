N Chandrasekaran Named TCS Chairman Too

New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman-designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran will also hold the chairmanship of the group's crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services from tomorrow.
The country's largest software services provider has also named V Ramakrishnan as its chief financial officer to succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who will take over as the CEO and MD of the Tata Group company.
"TCS has received a letter from Tata Sons, in exercise of the powers under article 90 of the articles of association of the company, nominating N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the board of directors of the company in place of Ishaat Hussain, with effect from February 21, 2017," it said in a BSE filing.
