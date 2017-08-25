Nandan Nilekani Seeks To Allay Fears, Promises To Take Everybody Along

New Delhi: Nandan Nilekani, who returned as the Chairman of Infosys after founders staged a dramatic coup, today sought to allay concerns of investors and employees, saying he will focus on finding a CEO, recasting the board and bringing in stability at the troubled technology icon.
Nilekani, 62, one of Infosys' seven founders and also a former CEO, said he wants to put the company on "the right stable path" and "ensure there are no discordant voices in the company and everyone is on the same page".
Nilekani has been called in to steer Infosys after chairman R Seshasayee and three other directors quit, meeting the key demand of founder group led by N R Narayana Murthy.
