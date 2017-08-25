NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Nandan Nilekani To Lead Infosys Out Of Troubled Times: Mazumdar-Shaw

Nilekani said earlier today that the nominations committee headed by Mazumdar-Shaw would search for a CEO for the Bengaluru-headquartered company.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 25, 2017 15:42 (IST)
Hyderabad: Independent Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw today said every one has confidence that Nandan Nilekani would lead Infosys out of its troubled times.

"The unanimous decision of the board (to appoint Nilekani as non-executive chairman) reflects the confidence every one of us had in his credible leadership to steer Infosys out of these troubled time," she told PTI.

Nilekani said earlier today that the nominations committee headed by Mazumdar-Shaw would search for a CEO for the Bengaluru-headquartered company.



The company's co-founder and former CEO, Kris Gopalakrishnan, extended his good wishes to Nilekani.

"I wish Nandan all the very best," he said.

The company's ex-CFO, T V Mohandas Pai, yesterday said, "Nilekani coming back (to Infosys) is good, he knows every body, he is approachable. Nandan coming back as non-executive chairman will be a good thing for the company and settle the issue once and for all."



Story first published on: August 25, 2017 15:42 (IST)
