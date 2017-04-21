Narayana Hrudayalaya To Acquire Panacea Biotec Arm For Rs 180 Crore

New Delhi: Narayana Hrudayalaya has entered into an agreement with Panacea Biotec to fully acquire its subsidiary NewRise Healthcare for an enterprise value of Rs 180 crore.
The company has "entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in NewRise Healthcare Pvt Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd to announce its first hospital in Gurugram", Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a BSE filing today.
NewRise Healthcare has set up a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram which is in final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned within the next 9 months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement