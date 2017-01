New Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Addresses Media: Highlights

Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be the new chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the $100 billion Tata conglomerate. Mr Chandrasekaran will be the first non-Parsi chairman of Tata Sons. He will take charge from February 21, 2017. Mr Chandrasekaran in a press conference said that it is his responsibility to hold the group together.* It is a huge honour to be appointed as chairman of Tata Sons

* The Tata group is in the hearts of some many people in the country* Tata group has held the highest importance of ethics and values* I feel that I will grow into the role over a period of time* It is a responsibility to hold the group together* Also want to thank the business leaders who have been very supportive* The common man always says Tata is our company