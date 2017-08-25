NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Corporates
|
Not Right For Me To Hang On After Nandan Nilekani's Return: Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka's resignation as CEO last week escalated the tensions between the founders and the management of India's second largest software company. He was then named Vice-Chairman.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: August 25, 2017 23:03 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Vishal Sikka resigned as Infosys CEO last week.
New Delhi:
A day after Nandan Nilekani returned to Infosys as chairman, former CEO Vishal Sikka today said he had offered to leave with immediate effect as he saw no reason to continue in the company.
Sikka's resignation as CEO last week escalated the tensions between the founders and the management of India's second largest software company. He was then named Vice-Chairman.
Yesterday, Chairman R Seshasayee quit from his post along with two other directors and Sikka, who also tendered his resignation from the board.
"With Nandan coming it, it wasn't right for me to hang on and I offered to leave immediately," Sikka told news channel CNBC-TV18.
He added that strategic direction for the company is straightforward and there will be no abrupt change, given that interim CEO U B Pravin Rao has been an active part of the execution strategy.
Sikka, however, dodged questions on whether he would be speaking to co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, who led a vocal campaign against alleged corporate governance lapses at the firm.
He clarified that he had not made any specific remarks against Murthy and that his comments referred to the "noises" that were causing "severe distractions".
"Whoever was spreading these, I have no idea and interest in finding out who was behind them," he added.
He refuted reports that he was headed to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as the CTO.
"It's not true...I used to be an intern at HP. Someone is keenly trying to put me in a box. The story isn't true," he said.
Sikka said it was "day 1" for him and he was keen on spending more time with his family.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: August 25, 2017 23:03 (IST)
Related
Now, Life Is A 'Full Circle' For Nandan Nilekani At Infosys
Nandan Nilekani To Lead Infosys Out Of Troubled Times: Mazumdar-Shaw
Nandan Nilekani Seeks To Allay Fears, Promises To Take Everybody Along
Trending
Infosys Board Says It Did Not Intend To Cause Anguish To Narayana Murthy
These Are Nandan Nilekani's Top Priorities At Infosys
Now, Life Is A 'Full Circle' For Nandan Nilekani At Infosys
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Nandan Nilekani Repair Infosys Board Relations With Narayana Murthy
Nandan Nilekani
Vishal Sikka
Infosys
Infosys news
Business News
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.